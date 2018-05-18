Vijay Antony's Kaali is hit by piracy. The movie, which released in theatres on Friday, May 18, has already made it to the torrent sites.

A few torrent sites that include notorious Tamil Rockers have uploaded the full movie for 'free downloading' on their sites. This development is likely to take a toll on the collection of the film at the box office.

Kaali, which was simultaneously released in Telugu as Kasi, has opened to fairly positive reviews from the critics and audience. People have called the movie to be a clean entertainer which has a good performance by Vijay Antony. Yogi Babu's comic act has also come under appreciation.

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi-directorial Kaali has Anjali and Sunaina in the female leads.

It was expected to do well, but with the movie being hit by piracy it has to be seen how it will perform at the box office.

Piracy is rampant in all the film industries. Despite taking several measures, it has not been able to end the menace.

Vishal, the actor and president of TNFC, has taken several proactive measures to curb the piracy, but it has failed to give desired results. Shockingly, the Irumbu Thirai actor was recently alleged to be involved in piracy.

A whistle-blower website Savukku Online came up with a shocking claims stating that Vishal hired an agency to find out the whereabouts of the piracy websites that include Tamil Rockers. The report claimed that all the domains were booked by leading production house and he stuck the deal with them to close the issue.

Both the production house and the actor have slammed the allegations.