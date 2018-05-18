Are you fed up of seeing perfect heroes running behind the heroines in royal avatars? If yes, then here is a welcome change in Kollywood where a song has broken the usual stereotypes pertaining to an actor's body language and mannerisms. Yogi Babu is winning fans over in the newly-released song from the Nayanthara-starrer Kolamaavu Kokila.

A song titled Kalyaana Vayasu was released on Thursday, May 17, in which Yogi Babu is trying to win over a girl, played by Nayan, to fall in love with him.

Kalyaana Vayasu, a romantic track, features the vocals of youth sensation Anirudh Ravichander who has also composed the music for the song. Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who turned producer for the film, has penned the lyrics for the song.

The song grabs your attention with its catchy tune, but more than that it is the hilarious acting and dance moves of Yogi Babu that leaves the viewers in awe. His looks, funny expressions and body language have been enjoyed by a large number of netizens, cutting across the language barriers. More importantly, his recreation of MS Dhoni's signature 'Helicopter shot' has been whole-heartedly praised by the fans.

His simple dance moves perfectly blends with the tune. "Yogi babu is definitely next Senthil. What a performance! He is far better than Soori and Santhanam. Next comedy superstar.........[sic]" a viewer shares his opinion about the number on YouTube.

Many have said that it is a welcome change, breaking the usual trend where the heroes are often seen in a fair skin tone with a chiseled body.

The hype around the track doubled after Nayanthara's beau Vignesh Shivan commented that he was ready for marriage.

Kolamavu Kokila, bankrolled by Lyca Productions, is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.