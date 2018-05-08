Nayanthara has taken a break from the filming of her Telugu movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to join the first schedule of Ajith's forthcoming Tamil movie Viswasam. The actress has landed in Hyderabad to join the team on Monday, May 7.

A photo of Nayanthara at the airport has surfaced online, which indicates that she will be joining the Viswasam film unit. In the first schedule, the Lady Superstar will be reportedly filming scenes with Ajith. Currently, a song shoot is happening at a specially erected sets at the Ramoji Film City.

The unconfirmed reports have not clarified whether Nayanthara will be part of the song. The art designer has erected Thiruvizha-like set in a village milieu.

Nayanthara had allotted the dates for the movie in March. But the shooting was delayed due to the Kollywood strike. Fortunately, she could use the same dates for her other film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Viswasam is Nayanthara's fourth movie with Ajith after Billa (2007), Aegan (2008) and Arrambam (2013). Apart from Nayan, Shraddha Srinath is also said to be playing an important role in the flick.

The interesting part of the movie is that Ajith is shedding his salt-pepper-look and will sport a new hairdo in the upcoming film. He is said to be doing the role of an upright cop.

The movie is being funded by Sathya Jyothi Films. Ajith is said to be compensating for the losses of Vivegam with this film for the production house. The makers have planned the movie with a moderate budget and aims to release it for Diwali this year.

After Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam, Ajith is collaborating with Siruthai Siva again. The movie has S Thaman's music, Vetri's cinematography and Ruben's editing.