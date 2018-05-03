Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the hottest celebrity couples and their every move is closely followed by fans. Several photos have gone viral on many occasions. And now, there is one more in the list which has become the talk of the town.

Nayan and Vignesh Shivan's pictures taken at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival have gone viral. There are two selfies doing rounds on social media sites where the couple is posing for the camera amid a huge crowd.

Vignesh Shivan posted the picture and wrote, "Vignesh took to Instagram to share the pictures and wrote, "Good bye #Coachella #StageCoach had an amazing time ! Short musical journey wit my star.:) great experience ! #Beyonce moments being the best ! #BackToWork #SummerVacationOver #WorkMode."

The Coachella Music and Arts Festival was held between April 12 and 22.

Although the couple has never admitted that they are in a relationship, they have given ample hints about their special bond.

Recently, the rumors of their wedding had also started after Nayanthara apparently confirmed their engagement. Speaking at The Hindu World of Women 2018, the actress had said, "I thank my mom, dad, brother and 'fiancé' for constantly supporting me. This awards show is a lot different from all the film awards shows that I had attended so far. I will go back home even more inspired after seeing all the women achievers around me." Also, a ring was spotted on her ring finger.

Nayanthara had started dating Vignesh Shivan during the making of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.