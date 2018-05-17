After a five-year break, filmmaker Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi has returned with Kaali. He has cast Vijay Antony, Anjali and Sunaina in the lead roles in the period drama. Rakesh Prudhvi, Nassar, RK Suresh, Yogi Babu and others are in the cast.

Vijay Antony, like he does for all his movies, has composed the music, while his wife Fatima has funded the project. The movie has Richard M Nathan's cinematography and Lawrence Kishore's editing.

Story:

Bharath (Vijay Antony) is an NRI-doctor. He gets the shock of his life when his mother falls ill. He wants his kidney to be donated to his ailing mother, but it doesn't match and eventually, the situation throws a bitter truth at him. The hunt for his real parents in India forms the crux of the story.

Hype

Vijay Antony has given a spree of hits since he took a break from music direction and turned actor. India Pakistan, Pichaikkaran, Saithan and Yaman are some of the movie which struck gold at the box office. The actor has been hailed for the kind of scripts he selects, but his previous movie Annadurai failed to live up to the expectations as it opened to mixed reviews.

Now, the actor is hoping to win new fans with Kaali.

The movie has managed to garner the viewers' attention with its promos. Also, Arumbey and Amma Alugiren songs have garnered good reviews. Hence, people are curiously looking forward for the film's release.

Reviews:

The movie, which has been dubbed into Telugu as Kaasi, is releasing in India on Friday, while it hits the screens a day before in a few foreign countries.