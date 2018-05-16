After an unexpected delay in the last minute of its release last week, Arvind Swami and Amala Paul-starrer Bhaskar Oru Rascal is ready to hit the screens on Thursday, May 17. It is a comedy drama which marks the re-entry of Malayalam filmmaker Siddique. His last Tamil movie was Kaavalan in 2011.

It is the remake of his own Mollywood flick Bhaskar The Rascal, which starred Mammootty and Nayanthara in the leads. Originally, the Tamil remake was offered to Rajinikanth.

The story of the movie revolves around the character of Bhaskar (Arvind), who is a widower and has a son. He is nicknamed Rascal by his friends and family as he gets into fights to uphold justice.

During a vacation, Bhaskar and his family comes across Vinitha (Amala Paul) and her daughter. She is a widower and runs her own business. The rest of the movie deals with the relationship between the duo.

The director has tweaked the script of Bhaskar Oru Rascal to suit the tastes of the local audience.

Soori, Aftab Shivdasani, Robo Shankar, Nikesha Patel, Riyaz Khan and others are in the cast. The film has Amresh Ganesh's music, Vijay Ulaganath's cinematography and KR Gowrishankar's editing.

Reviews:

The movie, which was held due to Kollywood strike, is releasing on May 17, while it will have its premiere in overseas centres a day before. Here, we bring you the live audience review of the Tamil film: