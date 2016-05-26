Sports News
French Open Day 4 results: Murray survives another scare, Sania-Hingis, Paes and Bopanna advance
IPL 2016 final: Tickets sold out in just two hours as RCB fans prepare for history
Inzamam announces 22 probables for England series; Ahmed Shehzad snubbed
SRH vs KKR: Yuvraj Singh to the fore for Sunrisers Hyderabad in do-or-die Eliminator
SRH vs KKR match highlights: Watch as Yuvraj and bowlers take Sunrisers Hyderabad into Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Lions
Bengaluru FC enter AFC Cup 2016 quarterfinals, make history
Amateur boxers will beat pro boxers in Rio Olympics 2016: Mike Tyson
SRH vs KKR as it happened: Sunrisers seamers outclass the Knights in IPL 2016 Eliminator by 22 runs
Chris Gayle sexism row: BCCI to act only if an official complaint is lodged
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson said it was foolish for pro-fighters to compete in the Olympics.
May 25, 2016
Mike Tyson: Ridiculous for pro-boxers to fight in the Olympics
RCB vs Gujarat Lions: Million times better than any hundred, says miracle man AB De Villiers
RCB vs GL highlights: Watch the stunning, match-winning knock from AB De Villiers in Qualifier 1
RCB vs Gujarat Lions highlights: Magnificent De Villiers guides Royal Challengers Bangalore to IPL 2016 final
UEFA slaps penalties on Manchester United, Liverpool for unruly crowd behaviour
