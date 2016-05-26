Sports News
Exclusive: Looking for a female pro wrestler from India, says TNA Impact Wrestling president
Salman Khan's 'Sultan' will be a great success: TNA Impact Wrestling President Dixie Carter
RCB all-rounder Shane Watson feels Rahul Dravid can be a good coach for India
AFC U-16 Championship 2016: India in a tough group alongside Iran, UAE and Saudi Arabia
Great Britain javelin star Goldie Sayers wants Russian athletes to be banned from Rio Olympics 2016
Suspended Maria Sharapova named in Russia team for Rio Olympics 2016
Mitchell Starc raring to go in Caribbean tri-series after returning from long-term injury
ICC World T20 to take place again in 2018?
IPL 2016 Qualifier 2 schedule: Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad TV listings, fixture, time, date and venue
Taking away advertisements will impact Indian cricket, says Anurag Thakur
Djokovic vs Darcis, Baghdatis vs Tsonga live: French Open 2016 TV and live streaming information
Arsenal transfer news: After Xhaka signing, Wenger ready to move quickly for striker and defender
Watch French Open second round live: Rafael Nadal vs Facundo Bagnis TV and live streaming information
Manny Pacquiao could come out of retirement for Floyd Mayweather rematch: Freddie Roach
