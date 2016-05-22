Sports News
KKR vs SRH match prediction: How the IPL 2016 game could shape in Kolkata
IPL 2016: KKR vs SRH team news and playing XI
FA Cup final results and highlights: Stunning Lingard winner gives Manchester United extra time win over Crystal Palace
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions highlights: Watch as GL seal top-two spot in IPL 2016
RPS vs KXIP highlights: Incredible Dhoni gives RPS victory with last-ball six
Watch DFB Pokal final live: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund TV and live streaming information
Copa America 2016: Argentina squad announced; Lionel Messi in, Carlos Tevez out
Watch Coppa Italia final live: AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming & TV information
Rio Olympics 2016 dreams end for India star Mary Kom
LIVE STREAMING: Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2016 live cricket score
RCB star Chris Gayle sparks another sexism row
Watch FA Cup final live: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live streaming and TV information
Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC live: Watch Federation Cup 2016 final online
GL vs MI match prediction: How the IPL 2016 match in Kanpur might transpire
