With Malayalam actor Dileep sent to police custody by the magistrate in Angamaly for two days on Wednesday, July 11, reports suggest the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will freeze his bank accounts as part of the investigation.

It is understood that ED might look into various businesses owned by Dileep, including restaurants, real estate, theatres and movie production, among others. The investigators have apparently received important information on actor's financial deals. His alleged involvement with Dubai-based black money market has also surfaced of late. Dileep might be interrogated by investigators handling economic offences in the coming days.

The Janapriyanayakan was taken into custody by the Kerala Police on July 10 for his alleged involvement in the kidnap of a popular South Indian actress, who was sexually assaulted in a moving car by Pulsar Suni and gang on February 17. Dileep, who was questioned for over 13 hours on June 28, was arrested over "irrefutable evidence".

Cases against Dileep

Meanwhile, Advocate Ram Kumar represented Dileep when he was presented before the magistrate in Angamaly. The actor has been charged under nine sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), Section 376D (gang-rape), Section 366 (abduction and wrongful confinement), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), Section 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), Section 411 (dishonesty receiving stolen property), Section 212 (harbouring an offender), Section 34 (acts done by several persons furtherance of common intention), two others under the Information and Technology Ac -66E (violation of a person's privacy) and 67A (publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material in electronic form.

