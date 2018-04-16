What goes around, definitely does come around, but not always in the worst possible way – as is clear with exes The Weeknd and Bella Hadid who were spotted cozying up to each other at the star-packed music festival, Coachella 2018.

This comes after the 28-year-old Weekend's (born Abel Tesfaye) very emotional Friday performance, which fans speculated was because of his ex-lady love Selena Gomez, 25. But turns out, The Weeknd is not missing the Wolves singer all that much.

Later the same night, Abel was spotted with his other ex, Victoria's Secret model Bella Hadid, 21, at the Poppy's nightclub Coachella pop up and reports claim they were not shying away from the PDA!

"The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other's laps and all over each other all night long," People magazine quoted an onlooker saying. "They definitely looked like they were fully back together."

E! Network also reported that apparently the duo were busy "kissing all night", as their sources spilled that the two are "secretly seeing each other recently" but at the same time, they "are not official."

This brings us to another very interesting observation made by fans and followers of the Weeknd-Gomez-Hadid-Bieber scene.

The Weeknd was spotted with another fair maiden at Coachella over the weekend, and she is none other than Justin Bieber's ex flame, Chantel Jefferies.

Bonding time.. The Weeknd was spotted getting rather cozy with model and DJ Chantel Jeffries at Coachella.. pic.twitter.com/UN96wepLUE — One Love (@Naaswitch) April 16, 2018

For those of you still clueless about the scene, here's what happened. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, 23, were on and off since 2010. The Weeknd and Bella dated for one and a half years, until in 2016, when Selena and The Weeknd started dating. The two broke up almost a year later in 2017, and soon Selena was seen back with Justin, while The Weeknd was spotted frolicking with another of Justin's ex-flings, Yovanna Ventura.

So it's official – The Weeknd is an arch patron and true admirer of Justin Bieber's taste in women. TMZ reported that his little rendezvous with Chantel happened on day 2 of the festival, aka on Saturday night - meaning it was right after his power-packed PDA with Bella the night before.

And though it wasn't anything as hot and heavy as 'kissing all night', it definitely means something when just last spring, the Starboy singer was seen cozying up with Selena all over the festival.