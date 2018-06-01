Volvo confirmed the launch of XC40 SUV on June 4, Ather S340 on June 5

Bookings for Mitsubishi Outlander, Jeep Compass Trailhawk already started

BMW Motorrad is expected to launch the G 310 twins in June

The month of June is the final month of H1 2018 and it looks like the automobile industry will be busy with many new launches. Honda Cars India launched new Amaze, Mini brought in Countryman and Mercedes-Benz India brought in AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ in May. The new car and bike launches in the queue for June are also as exciting as the May launches.

BMW Motorrad India is expected to launch it most affordable bike models by the end of June. Hero MotoCorp, on the other hand, will foray to 200cc streetfighter segment by mid-June. Ather Energy, a Bengaluru based start-up will launch e-scooter in the first week of June. Among cars, Volvo will launch its most affordable SUV while Mitsubishi will bring back an SUV model in a new avatar.

We have compiled a list of new cars and bikes to be launched in June 2018

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS

BMW Motorrad is expected to launch its first sub-500cc bikes, the G 310 R and G 310 GS, by the end of June. Some of the company dealerships have already started accepting bookings and deliveries are expected from mid-August.

Manufactured at TVS Motor Company's plant in Hosur, G 310 R and G 310 GS are expected to be priced around Rs 3.10 lakh and Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Both G 310 twins are powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The G 310 R is a streetfighter motorcycle and it will lock horn against the KTM 390 Duke . The G 310 GS is an adventure version and will go up against Royal Enfield Himalayan and Kawasaki Versys X-300.

Hero Xtreme 200R

Hero MotoCorp's Xtreme 200R is now open for bookings and market launch is expected in mid-June. The Hero bike will go up against TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

Hero Xtreme 200R features a sculpted fuel tank design with shrouds. The motorcycles features LED pilot lamps at the front and LED taillight. The Xtreme 200R also has flashy graphics on the fuel tank and all these lends the bike a sporty stance.

The bike draws power from an air-cooled single-cylinder 200cc carburetted engine that develops 18.2bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.1Nm at 6,000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Ather S340

Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based start-up will launch its e-scooter christened S340 on June 5. Powered by a lithium-ion battery pack, Ather S340 electric scooter is built around a hybrid aluminium chassis. It has a range of up to 60km and a top speed of 72kmph. The e-scooter's battery can be charged up to 80 percent in 50 minutes. Ather Energy claims the battery pack of the new scooter has a life of 50,000 km.

Being a premium e-scooter, the S340 also flaunts touchscreen dashboard, which integrates cloud-based data, disc brakes and LED lights that respond to ambient light conditions.

Volvo XC40

Volvo Car India will launch its most affordable SUV, the XC40 on June 4. The company has allotted only 200 units in the first batch for India and bookings are now open for a down payment of Rs 5 lakh.

The XC40 for India is expected to be offered only in the R-Design variant and diesel engine. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine will develop 190hp and it will come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive will be standard.

The R-Design variant is the sportiest avatar of the XC40 and comes fully loaded. It flaunts 19-inch alloy wheels, active bending lights, wireless mobile phone charging, a 750W 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, heated front and rear seats, an all-black interior and others.

Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi will re-launch the Outlander SUV in India the first week of June. The SUV in its third generation will be priced at Rs 32 lakh ex-showroom and bookings are currently open for a token amount of Rs 2 lakh.

The new Outlander will be offered only in the petrol engine option. The 2.4-litre, four-cylinder mill will belt out 165bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 222Nm of torque at 4,100rpm mated to six-speed CVT transmission with paddle shifters.

The Outlander will be a true-blue off roads machine with Multi Select 4WD system. Combined with Active Stability Control (ASC), the 4x4 system will ensure go anywhere capability to the SUV.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Jeep India is expected to launch most off-road focussed version of the Compass SUV, the Trailhawk by June-end. It is expected to be priced premium by around Rs 1.5 lakh over the current range-topper Limited 4X4 (O) diesel retailed at Rs 21.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Compass Trailhawk flaunts an Active Drive Low-range 4WD system and a new 'Rock mode' for its Selec-Terrain 4WD system. The 4x4 system is more advanced than the one on the regular Compass units and it ensures extreme off-road capability. It is complemented with raised suspension setup, dual purpose on/off road tires and skid plates to cover the underbelly.

The Trailhawk version will be the only Compass variant with a diesel engine and automatic transmission combination. A new nine-speed automatic transmission will be coupled with the same 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill with 170.6bhp and 350Nm output.