Twitter has erupted volcano over Sonam Kapoor after she disregarded Kangana Ranaut's sexual harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl.

"Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut. She says a lot of stuff and sometimes is hard to take her seriously," Sonam Kapoor, who was invited as a speaker at the Vogue We the Women summit in Bengaluru, said while speaking about Kangana's #MeToo story.

Kangana earlier had accused Vikas Bahl of sexual harassment and revealed how the Queen director bragged about having casual sex every other day and also breathed down her neck whenever he hugged and greeted her.

While Kangana lashed out at Sonam Kapoor, who proudly calls herself a staunch feminist, for her statement, Twitter users too joined the bandwagon and slammed the Veere Di Wedding actress left, right and centre. They called her a hypocrite and termed her a fake feminist for shaming a woman.

"Why would a woman who calls herself a feminist shame a woman and cast doubts on her claim of sexual harassment? Does Sonam Kapoor have specific information to the contrary? Even the accused's biz partner has issued a statement abt knowledge of his behaviour in another incident," Advaita Kala, screenwriter (Anjaana Anjaani/Kahaani), lashed out at Sonam Kapoor's statement on Twitter.

"@sonamakapoor wouldn't it be nice if women helps other women carry her burden rather than knocking her down ? #SonamKapoor #KanganaRanaut #MeToo," another user slammed Sonam.

"Hypocrite #SonamKapoor made fun of #KanganaRanaut even on this serious issue of #VikasBahl. It simply proves how dumb these nepo kids are. Sonam is so jealous about kangana that she totally ignored to encourage the victim to speak up," another Twitter user vented out anger.

"There r only 2 men #SonamKapoor considers human..Dad...and hubby(for the moment) .. And only 1 woman who she thinks can lie.. #KanganaRanaut .. Lets wait till the #MeTooIndia blackmail &extortion racket catches up wth either," another Twitter user commented.

"@sonamakapoor Your #FakeFeminism is pathetic!! You wouldn't even hear out a alleged victim...& draw conclusions #SonamKapoor , Don't belittle a victim of alleged sexual harrassment," a disgusted user tweeted.

Queen director Vikas Bahl has turned out to be a sexual predator who molested one of crew members of Phantom Films during the promotional activities of Bombay Velvet in 2015. The victim has accused Vikas Bahl of pounching on her in her hotel room and masturbating onto her back.

Phantom Films' co-founders Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena have corroborated victim's account of sexual abuse caused at the hands of Bahl and have apologised for the same in their official statements saying that such things will never happen again in their watch.

On a related note, Sonam Kapoor recently took a break from Twitter after receiving heavy backlash for calling a man 'harasser' who tried to school her on global warming and causing pollution.