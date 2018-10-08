There is no denying that Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor have never failed to make headlines with their unconventional, unfiltered and unrestricted statements. So what happens when the two women are engaged in a war of words with each other?

In the wake of Bollywood's #MeToo movement, Kangana exposed her Queen director Vikas Bahl by levelling harassment charges against him. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana revealed, "He was scared of me but still every time we met socially we greeted and hugged each other. He would bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He would say, "I love how you smell K." I could tell something is wrong with him."

Talking about Kangana's statement at Vogue We the Women summit, Sonam Kapoor had said, "I think Kangana wrote something. Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut. She says a lot of stuff and sometimes is hard to take her seriously. I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes. I really respect for that. I don't know him, I don't know the situation. If what is written what is written is true, then it's disgusting and awful. If it's true, then they should be punished for it."

Now, in another interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana lashed out at Sonam for her "can't take her seriously" statement. The Manikarnika actress said, "What does she mean by saying, 'it's hard to believe Kangana'? When I am sharing my Me Too story, who gives her a right to judge me? So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won't. What makes her so unsure of my claims? I am known to be an articulate person and I have represented my country in many international summits. I am called as a thought and youth influencer to these summits, I am not known because of my dad I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade. She isn't known to be a great actress, neither she has the reputation of being a good speaker. What gives these filmy people right to take digs at me? I will demolish each one of them."

We wonder how Sonam will react to Kangana's statement now!