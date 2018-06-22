The scandal around the Tollywood sex racket refuses to die down with more and more information trickling in on a daily basis. The latest one details an incident when the manager of a young Telugu actress was contacted for an event in the United States and was asked if the actress was "flexible."

When the manager got irked with the question and made the displeasure evident, the caller reportedly tried to cover up and said he didn't mean it otherwise and wanted to know if the actress would be okay with posing for images.

It only means taking selfies with the event organisers and their family," he explained, according to the News Minute.

The actress' manager, however, wasn't really convinced and turned down the event. Now, the actress must be grateful that her manager made a decision that has saved her a lot of trauma.

The sex racket run by Indian-origin couple -- Kishan Modugumudi and his wife Chandra – in Chicago, Illinois, has made constant headlines in the last few days. The duo was said to be active in Tollywood until about 2014 but disappeared after.

The police believe that the couple created a network in Hyderabad and even identified vulnerable and young actresses before leaving for the US. Modugumudi and his wife were arrested from Washington on April 28 and the federal agents of Homeland Security Investigations have filed a 42-page criminal complaint against them.

Their arrest has opened a can of worms and disturbing details are being revealed each day. The duo is known to have lured young actresses to Chicago under the pretext of performance in events and push them into sex work.

How The Racket Was Operated The couple reportedly lured young actresses from Tollywood to the US on the pretext of events but instead advertised them for sex work across the country. The duo then booked air tickets for these actresses and housed them in hotels and dingy apartments and reportedly charged their clients about $3,000 for each actress. "The accused would take the victims to Telugu and other Indian conferences held across the US to identify potential customers who would pay them to engage in commercial sex," TOI quoted the complaint.

While the couple was arrested in April, Tollywood industry insiders have reportedly been discussing two actresses and how they seem to have suddenly got a large amount of money. These actresses have reportedly worked in a few films and did not do too well for themselves.

Their suspicions grew when one of these actresses returned from a trip to the US and then spoke about exchanging US currency worth Rs 14 lakh.

He went on to add that he clearly remembers the "Rs 14 lakh incident."