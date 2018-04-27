Being a sex worker or escort may help applicant score extra points on their forms

Applicants still require other qualifications like education and work experience

Applicants must also have an income of $36.44 or above

While a lot of countries have come up with stringent laws when it comes to immigration, New Zealand seems to be doing things with a twist. It looks like migrants planning to move to the country can claim extra points if they are skilled sex workers or escorts. Yes, you heard it right!

As per the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) list, this skill is considered as a means to provide social companionship.

While an official of the immigration NZ confirmed that being a sex worker or an escort could help one claim points in their immigration application, these occupations aren't really on the skill-shortage list. "The list itself comes from the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) list and not INZ," the agency spokeswoman told the New Zealand Herald.

Is there no other criteria for a sex worker?

Well, immigration doesn't come that easy, does it? An escort or sex worker is categorized as an ANZSCO level 5 skilled employment, but can claim points only if they earn $36.44 per hour or above. Not just that, applicants must also meet the qualification requirements or must have at least three years of credible work experience.

Are you good to move to New Zealand then?

Not exactly! New Zealand Association of Migration and Investment (NZAMI) spokesperson Peter Moses explained that chances of applicants getting accepted just on the basis of being a sex worker or escort with the required qualifications aren't that high.

"Even though prostitution is a lawful occupation, it is not an occupation that an immigrant can undertake on a temporary visa," Moses explained.

"An applicant would have to be onshore lawfully and not working, or off-shore while applying for residence. And they would need a formal offer of employment - also not the rule."

He also explained that there could be many other issues, due to which an application could get rejected.

Has anyone ever migrated to New Zealand by claiming points as a sex worker?

The New Zealand Prostitutes Collective doesn't know anyone who migrated to the country as a sex worker or an escort. Co-founder Catherine Healy explained that while she was aware of the fact that sex workers were categorized in the skilled employment list, she hasn't come across anyone whose application was accepted on the basis.

Even though it looks like it is really tough to migrate to New Zealand as a sex worker, in case you are in the profession and are looking to move to the country, you could always try your luck!