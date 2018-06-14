After actress Sri Reddy, Shreshta, who has penned lyrics for Arjun Reddy and Pelli Choopulu, has shared her shocking story of sexual exploitation in the Telugu film industry.

Some people in the Telugu film industry admit that casting couch and sexual exploitation have been there for long time, but nobody raised voice against it. However, Sri Reddy dared to do it and many artists followed her footstep. The latest to join the bandwagon is none other than lyricist Shreshta.

In a recent interview to a movie portal, Shreshta opened up on the sexual demands, which she claimed cut short her career in Tollywood. The lyricist revealed that some people, including a few women, are busy encouraging casting couch in the film industry.

"I had to postpone my career because of a few bad experiences. Many people have openly suggested to me that I won't be able to make a name for myself in the industry only with my writing. I have learned over the years that it's not just men but also women who unabashedly perpetuate such things," India Glitz quoted Shreshta as saying.

The lyricist also revealed that the wife of a producer asked her to submit to her husband's sexual demands. In another instance, a woman director told her that a person was keen on proposing her and he had arranged a grand party for it in Goa. When she refused to attend it, a man called her up and chided her. "I was helpless. I warned them strongly and left the industry for a few months," added Shreshta.

The Telugu film industry has a lot of talented male lyricist and Shreshta is probably the only female lyrics writer in recent years. She has proved her mettle with some hit lyrics. She has penned lyrics for movies like Madhuram Madhuram, Yuddham Sharanam, Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy.