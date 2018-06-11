After not getting entry into the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 house, controversial actress Sri Reddy has come down heavily upon host Nani and asked him to swear on family and career that he didn't sleep with her.

It was rumoured a couple of weeks ago that Sri Reddy would be one of the 16 contestants of the house. Her followers had repeatedly asked her about it on the social media. But she had been smartly evading their questions. The actress was apparently hoping to enter the house and making it big with the controversial show.

It was rumoured that Nani had threatened the makers to quit hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 2 if Sri Reddy was brought in as a contestant in the house. The actress started attacking the host when her chances of entering the house became dim. She wrote on her Facebook page, "Nani + Sri reddy = dirty picture.. when?? coming soon.."

A day before the launch of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, Sri Reddy confirmed her followers that she would not be a part of the show. In a video chat with her fans, the actress cursed Nani for taking away her offers and she spoke about her lust story with him. She threatened to reveal all his dirty and dark secrets soon.

A day after the launch of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, Sri Reddy took to Facebook and shared a report. She cursed Nani for cheating her and asked him to swear on his family and career whether he had slept with her or not.

Sri Reddy posted on Facebook, "K definetly wl fight legally..if u born by only one nd if you want ur family safe(curse)??just promise on ur family and career that u didn't fuck me nani..especially u love doggy style..U remember fucker..U r just an ass hole..my curse wl b like a shadow,one day it wl work..thu."

Nani, who was keeping mum on Sri Reddy's allegations, opened up and denied them. "Going by her track record, the whole world has stopped reacting to all the absolute baseless nonsense she comes up with," the Times of India quoted him as saying.

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 have also rubbished her allegations. "Nani has absolutely nothing to do with the selection of participants for the show," a representative of the show told TOI.