The second season of Bigg Boss Telugu will go on air on Star Maa at 9.00 pm today. Natural star Nani, who is making his debut in small screen industry as a host, will welcome 16 contestants on the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu, which was hosted by actor Jr NTR, has become a massive success and topped the Star Maa's TRP charts. The elated bosses of the TV channel announced its second season soon after the grand finale of the first edition and they had also confirmed that Jr NTR would host the next season too.

But Jr NTR backed out of Bigg Boss Telugu earlier this year. The actor has two big-ticket projects with directors Trivikram Srinivas and SS Rajamouli. He gave bulk dates for both the movies and he will be busy shooting for them throughout this year. Hence, he could not adjust dates for this reality TV show.

So Star Maa selected actor Nani as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 after carefully considering the names of various actors. The bosses of the TV channel have adopted several unique strategies to promote the second season of this show and they have left no stone unturned to make this season bigger success than previous one.

Bigg Boss Telugu 2 has been promoted with a tagline 'Yedaina Jaragachu' (whatever may happen). This season would be different from the first edition, which began with 14 contestants and ran for 70 days. The second season of this reality TV show would start with 16 participants locked inside the house and it will have its grand finale on its 100th day.

StarMaa tweeted, "#BiggBossTelugu2 STARTING TODAY at 9 PM with @NameisNani on @StarMaa #BiggBossTelugu2 STARTING TODAY .. Give a missed call to 7729998825 and get a reminder call from @NameisNani"

Star Maa has kept the names of 16 participants of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 under wraps, but a possible contestants list has been creating a lot of buzz in the social media for the last couple of weeks. But none of the celebs mentioned in this list, has confirmed his/her presence in the house except Deepthi Sunaina and Babu Gogineni.

Charmme Kaur, Amit Tiwari, Tanish, Geetha Maduri, Babu Gogineni, Roll Ride, Tejaswi Madivada Syamala, Rashi, Lasya, Gajala, Chandni Chaudhary, Junior Sridevi, Dhanya Balakrishna, Raj Tarun, Varun Sandesh, Aryan Rajesh, Venu and Viva Harsh are other names featured in the rumoured contestants list of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

The fans of Bigg Boss Telugu are curiously waiting to know the names of the participants of the second season. An fan named Aditya (@RGVaditya) tweeted, "Finally the day has come, which i waiting from the very day of completing season 1 Big Boss. Excited about opening and contestants tonight. #BigBosstelugu2 #BiggBossTelugu"

Actor-turned-TV host Nani will be seen revealing the names of contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu 2 tonight. We bring you live updates on the participants, who will enter the house tonight. Stay locked to this page.