Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestants list: Raj Tarun, Sri Reddy, Charmi to be participants on Nani show

A list of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestants, which is doing rounds in the media, shows that actors Raj Tarun, Sri Reddy and Charmi will be among the 16 participants on actor Nani-hosted Telugu reality TV show.

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which was hosted by Jr NTR, became a big hit with TV audience. Star Maa recently announced that the second season of this hit reality show would go on air soon. Jr NTR is not available to host it this season, as he is busy with his prior commitment. Hence, the makers of the show chose Natural star Nani as host of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

On May 29, Star Maa announced that Bigg Boss Telugu 2 would go on air from June, but they are expected to reveal the contestants list on the day of its opening. The TV channel tweeted, The wait is over!! #BiggBossTelugu2 is starting from June 10th with 16 Celebrities,100+ Days and 1 BIGG house. #YedainaJaragachu."

Ever since Bigg Boss Telugu 2 was announced, several speculations have been making rounds about the names of the contestants. One among those name was of Sri Reddy, who created ripples in the media with her protest against sexual harassment in Tollywood. Many people on social media speculated that she would definitely make to the reality TV show.

Sunil Kumar Reddy Kaluvai (@sunil_striking) tweeted on April 8, "I think @StarMaa already got one participate for #BiggBossTelugu #Season2, I don't be surprised if it is #SriReddy.. "

With ten days left for Bigg Boss Telugu 2 to go on air, a contestant list comprising the names of 16 celebs is creating a buzz in the media. It is not clear whether it is official or possible participants list. Here is the rumoured contestants list of Bigg Boss Telugu 2:

1) Charmi

2) Geetha Madhuri

3) Sri Reddy

4) Anchor Syamala

5) Rashi

6) Lasya

7) Gajala

8) Chandni Chaudhary

9) Junior Sridevi

10) Dhanya Balakrishna

11) Raj Tarun

12) Varun Sandesh

13) Aryan Rajesh

14) Comedian Venu

15) Viva Harsh

16) Tanish

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu went on air, with 14 contestants locked inside the house. Later two contestants, Navdeep and Diksha Pant, made wildcard entry. After 70 days, Siva Balaji walked away with the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. However, season 2 will start with 16 contestant and will run for 100 days.