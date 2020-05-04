April was indeed the cruelest month. Concomitant to the soaring death toll reported due to the Covid-19 pandemic, India was shocked to wake up to the sudden demises of two of it's finest Bollywood stars- Irfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

As the entire nation continues to pay tributes to these legends, Baadal Nanjundaswamy, a famous street artist in Bengaluru too has come up with his way of tribute to the two actors.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, May 3, Nanjundaswamy has paid a unique tribute to the legends through his video of a hand-drawn sketch showing both the actors on opposite sides of a sheet with multiple folds.

With the shifting of the camera to either side, the smiling images of Irfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor come visible.

The video captioned "A tribute to these legend artists!" has turned viral amidst the netizens with comments flowing praising the artist who is already known across for his quirky video on the 'pothole walking astronaut'.

Tribute goes viral over social media

After a long battle with a rare type of cancer that affected his colon, Irfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on April 29.

Kapoor then passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on April 30 after being admitted there on April 29. He was suffering from leukemia. The nation was shocked to receive the two consecutive demises of their legendary stars.

Nanjundaswamy's post meanwhile has garnered over 2,000 views, with many praising the unique artwork as a tribute. "This is simply wow! Hats off to you Baadal!" tweeted a user while sharing the viral post.

After his pothole moonwalk, Nanjundaswamy had come up with another innovative idea of 3D coronavirus street art across Bengaluru. The artist had turned streets as his canvas to educate the public on the need to stay at home during the novel coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, the state government has permitted many relaxations over the strict lockdown measures that forced public life inside their homes for over a month. The government has also let open liquor shops across the state.

Click on to watch Nanjundaswamy's tribute through art: