As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect people in every corner of the globe, street artists are taking on the roads and buildings to spread awareness about the deadliest virus. We are familiar with the lines 'coronavirus has taken over the streets' several times now, but who would have known that would literally be the case in Bengaluru.

Baadal Nanjundaswamy, the renowned Bengaluru-based artist and activist, known to turn crater-sized potholes to art, has once again left the citizens awestruck. This time, the artists transformed the streets of Bengaluru into his canvas with his thought-provoking 3D coronavirus street art. The artist conveys the official advice to stay at home during the novel coronavirus crisis by creating a new artwork on the streets.

'Stay home': 3D coronavirus hits the streets

In an attempt to urge people to stay indoors during the coronavirus lockdown, Baadal decided to paint a coronavirus figure in one of the streets in Bengaluru's RT Nagar. The elusive artist took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of the 3D coronavirus along with the caption, 'stay home'. Netizens, as always, lauded the artist for his creativity and message behind the artwork.

The new work by Baadal during the lockdown is a reminder for people, who step out on the streets breaking the law, that coronavirus has arrived and is very much in every nook and corner of the city.

Currently, Karnataka has reported 445 cases out of which Bengaluru has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 110, followed by Mysore with 84 cases, Belagavi (42), Vijayapur (34) and Kalaburgi (27).

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified 38 hotspots in the city and sealed them completely. RT Nagar, Sanjay Nagar and other South Bengaluru areas are also barricaded for safety

Baadal's 'Moonwalk' artwork

Previously, a video by Bengaluru-based artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy, showing a man dressed as an astronaut walking over potholes in the city shown as the Moon's surface went viral on social media.

Baadal uploaded a video on social media, which gathered mass attention for the unique way of highlighting the most common problem of the Indian roads. In the two-minute-long video, he was seen walking on Tunganagar Main Road in Bengaluru dressed up as an astronaut.

The artist walked on the road slowly and carefully, the same way an astronaut does due to the gravity-defying situation in space. The craters on the road are so big that they actually resemble the moon's surface. Many people have taken to social media to praise him for the act.