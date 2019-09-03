How do you attend to the problem of potholes in Bengaluru? An artist and activist compared the city roads to the moon and dressed up as an astronaut near the huge asphalt craters to highlight the issue.

Artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy has uploaded a video on social media, which gathered mass attention for the unique way of highlighting the most common problem of the Indian roads. In the two-minute-long video, he can be seen walking on Tunganagar Main Road in Bengaluru dressed up as an astronaut.

The artist walked on the road slowly and carefully, the same way an astronaut does due to the gravity-defying situation in space. The crates on the road are so big that it actually resembles the moon. Many people have taken it to social media to praise him for the act.

He had also greeted the Silicon Valley's civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in his video to raise concern over the city's faulty infrastructure. Baadal said that the poor condition of roads is one of the major problems faced by the people in Bengaluru. "It leads to accidents. That's why I'm highlighting this issue," he said.

Netizens have criticised the inefficiency of the authorities that has created such a situation in the city. They also tweeted that the ISRO can train their astronauts on Bengaluru roads for their next moon mission.