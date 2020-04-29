Acclaimed Bollywood and Hollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 29. The 54-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital and was in ICU under the doctor's observation.

Irrfan Khan's health suddenly worsened on Tuesday as a result of which he needed urgent medical attention and was admitted to the hospital's ICU.

Known for his powerful performances in films, the acclaimed actor had a rough few years after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He had flown to London for the treatment that kept the actor from showbiz for almost a year.

Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Director Shoojit Sircar took to Twitter saying, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute."

Official statement released

"I trust and I have surrendered" -- These were some of the many words that Irrfan Khan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 on opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it".

Irrfan Khan's mother passed away at 95

Khan recently lost his mother Saeda Begum who dies due to natural causes. She was 95. The actor was not in Mumbai and could not attend his mother's funeral. According to reports, Irrfan was in Jaipur and attended the funeral via video call.