Looks like there is no end to sad news these days. Irrfan Khan, who is known for his quintessential acting method, just lost her mother Saeda Begum. Online news portal SpotBoye revealed that the mother of Angrezi Medium fame has passed away at the age of 95 in her Jaipur house.

Due to the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus, Irrfan Khan was not able to be on the side of his mother in her last hours. As per the sources, the funeral has been held today in the evening. Irrfan, who is currently quarantined outside the country, decided to fly out from Mumbai immediately after he completed Angrezi Medium but due to the COVID-19 massacre, he wasn't able to meet his unwell mother.

Piku director Shoojit Sircar has come out expressed grief over the demise of Irrfan's mother. He said, "It's very sad. I have yet to talk to him, though. I will be calling him."

Saeda Begum, who belongs to the Nawab family of Tonk, was unwell for a long time. She died due to natural causes. Begum resided in the Beniwal Kanta Krishna Colony in Jaipur.

Irfaan, who had just recently recovered from a life-threatening tumour after undergoing treatment in London was last seen in 'Angrezi Medium' along with Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal. The movie was running successfully until the corona clutch gripped the whole country in lockdown and was later released on the digital platform.

Because of his illness, he was not able to join the promotional events of Angrezi Medium. Irrfan himself said, "Owing to some unwanted guests (cancer) in his body, he wouldn't be able to participate in the promotions of Angrezi Medium as he had to leave the country for treatment'."

We at IBT hopes that Irrfan and his family finds strength in the hard situation and may his mother, rest in peace.