Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

The 54-year-old actor's health suddenly worsened as a result of which he required urgent medical attention. The actor has been admitted to the hospital's ICU. Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar and two kids are with him.

The acclaimed actor had a rough few years after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, which needed medical attention and kept the actor away from Bollywood for almost a year.

Irrfan is known for his powerful acting in films such as The Lunchbox, Piku, Maqbool, and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns. His fans cannot wait to see the star in more films.

Irrfan Khan's mother passed away at 95

Khan just lost his mother Saeda Begum a few days back. She was 95. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, he was not able to be on the side of his mother in her last hours. According to reports, Irrfan was not is Mumbai during that time. Irrfan decided to fly out from Mumbai immediately after he completed Angrezi Medium but due to the coronavirus pandemic, he wasn't able to meet his unwell mother.

However, Saeda Begum was unwell for a very long time. She passed away due to natural causes. Begum, who belongs to the Nawab family of Tonk, resided in the Beniwal Kanta Krishna Colony in Jaipur.

Director Shoojit Sircar had expressed grief over the demise of his mother. Sircar said, "It's very sad. I have yet to talk to him, though. I will be calling him."

Irrfan's latest film is Homi Adajania's comedy "Angrezi Medium". The film ran in theatres for just a day before halls all over India were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film has eventually released in the OTT platforms.

"Angrezi Medium" marked Irrfan's return despite his ailing condition.