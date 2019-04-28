Actress Sri Reddy has released her brand new intimate picture with Abhiram Daggubati and revealed that Victory Venkatesh will be the host of Star Maa's show Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

It is known that Sri Reddy released some of her intimate pictures with Abhiram Daggubati and their WhatsApp chats in April 2018. She also made some startling revelations about him. She had alleged that producer Suresh Babu's son had sexually harassed her in a government studio, which was meant to support talented people. He cheated her with a pretext of getting her film offers.

A year passed after her sensational allegations against Abhiram, but Sri Reddy has made sure that the issue is still fresh in the mind of the people. She has kept reminding everyone of the controversy, by releasing some intimate pictures and comments every now and then. She was at it again on Saturday. She released a photo on Facebook and asked him, "You remember where it is??"

It is also known that Sri Reddy addresses Venkatesh as 'chinna mama'. She has often taken sweet digs at him. She had complained of not receiving invitations for his daughter's wedding. When F2 became hit at the box office, she had posted, "Chinna maama adhe ma venki maama movie pedha hit antaga..congratulations maama..na 90 degrees dialogue kuda vadarantaga..#SriReddyIsBack."

On Saturday, Sri Reddy surprised all her Facebook fans, by announcing that Venkatesh would host the next season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The actress posed a photo of Venky on her Facebook page and wrote, "We all love venky maama like anything..good news to all venky maama fans..bigboss host he is.. yes, yes, yessssss"

However, the bosses of Star Maa are struggling to find a suitable host for Bigg Boss Telugu 3 after Jr NTR and Nani declined to come back on this hit show. Several names including Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati were doing rounds in the air, but the TV channel is yet to confirm any. Now, Sri Reddy's announcement is creating a lot of buzz of the game show in the social media.