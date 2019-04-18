Actress Sri Reddy thanked and called KCR aka K Chandrasekhar Rao a real hero after his Telangana (TS) Government set up panel to deal with sexual harassment pleas in Tollywood.

Sri Reddy started a protest against the casting couch and sexual harrassment in Tollywood in April 2018. Initially, she didn't get support and she was ignored and isolated by the industry. But the unfazed actress staged a nude protest at the Movie Artists Association, after it rejected her application for the membership. She also exposed how some celebs' sexually harrassed her with a pretext of giving offers.

The news about this created a lot of stir in the national media, putting Tollywood to shame. Following this, some NGOs and women organisations extended her support. Human Rights Commission took note of the issue and demanded the Telangana Govenment an explaination on not setting up Committee Against Sexual Harassment (CASH). Coming under pressure the Telugu film industry agreed to set up CASH soon.

Exactly a year after Sri Reddy's MeToo campaign began, the Telangana government has set up a 25-member committee to deal with complaints of sexual harassment in the Telugu film industry. The committee is headed by the chairman of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation.

The State Women Development and Child welfare commissioner, Police Commissioners of Hyderabad and Rachakonda, Labour Department Commissioner, representatives of SHE teams, Telugu Film Producers Association President and State Film Development Corporation President have been named members of the committee, accoding to the reports.

It was really an emotional moment for Sri Reddy, who was all thrilled and glad to hear the news about the setting of the commitee. The actress took to her Facebook page to thank Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for it. She has also expressed her gratitude to woman activists Sandya, Vasudha, Sajaya and Tej for their support all through this movement.

Sri Reddy posted, "Being a Hyderabadi Proud moment today..Thank u soooooooo much real hero kcr garu..my dream came true today..from mark of bitch now you made me a heroine to this world..1 year of my pain gave the birth..g.o passed by government against sexual harrassment..for movie industry committee is forming soon on sexual harrassment..now got tremendous result for my removing clothes..main persons who made this true is sandya ,vasudha,sajaya,tej love u all..for this movement heart is "apoorva"..thank u every one.."