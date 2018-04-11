Actress Sri Reddy is unfazed by the decision of the MAA, as she has continued to make shocking revelations. She confessed that noted producer Suresh Babu's son Abhiram f*c**d her badly in a studio.

After she did not get film offers, Sri Reddy approached media seeking help and gave interview on the injustice caused to Telugu actresses in the film industry. She also spoke about casting couch and sexual harrassment in Tollywood. She went on to reveal names of Viva Harsha and couple of others, who demand her sexual favours to get her roles in films.

When none responded to her, Sri Reddy opted for nude protest outside the Telangana film chamber of commerce on Saturday. The people in the industry, who got alerted, decided to do damage control and tried stop her from defaming the image of the industry further. The MAA declined to give her membership and also threatened to ban the actors, who work with her.

But the actress seems to be not stopping there. Earlier, she had hinted that a guy from a leading family had sexually exploited her. But on Tuesday, she went on to offer another hint about him. In an interview to English TV news channel, Sri Reddy revealed that producer Suresh Babu's son sexually expolited her.

A video, which appears to be the clip from Sri Reddy's interview to News 18, went viral on the social media. In the video, the actress is seen saying, "Suresh Babu's son cheated me so badly. The studio belongs to government and it is meant to help and support talented people. They have to use it in a proper way. This Suresh Babu's son took me to the studio and f*c**d me so badly in the studio only."

Ohh my daggubati abhiram? pic.twitter.com/OUJAPPwg1j — Kantu Agasthya (@kantuagasthya) April 10, 2018

Producer Suresh Babu has two sons named Rana and Abhiram Daggubati, but Sri Reddy did not reveal the name of the person. However, her statement came as a rude shock to the people in the film industry as well as across the Telugu states. Several speculations were made about the name of the guy, who expolitted her and many guessed it as Abhiram.

Hours later, Sri Reddy appeared on a Telugu TV news channel and revealed that it is Abhiram Daggubati, who sexually harrassed her. The actress also released a photo which showed Abhiram in an intimate position with her.

Talking on the Telugu TV channel, Sri Reddy said, "This is Suresh Babu's son Abhiram and I haven't revealed his name anywhere so far. Abhiram! Don't you feel ashamed? You know how you behave in the studio. I have showed proof that I have not revealed on any TV channel. See this photo, which clearly shows him kissing my face. Let all Dalit and women associations come forward, fight and give me justice."

However, the controversial photo of Sri Reddy and Abhiram Daggubati is going viral on the social media. Some neitizens condemned the actress for tarnishing the image of the film industy with a new allegation everyday, while others have mocked the Daggubati family. Rite Ramarao shared the picture and tweeted, "#SriReddy leaks intimate pics with Abhiram Daggubati, Son of Suresh Babu and Brother of Rana!!"