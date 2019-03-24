Superstar Salman Khan, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya and his wife Samantha Akkineni (ChaySam) attended the wedding of Venkatesh's daughter Aashritha Daggubati in Jaipur.

Venkatesh's daughter Aashritha Daggubati is a baker and runs a company called Infinity Platter, which explores the world through food. She was reportedly dating Vinayak Reddy for quite some time. The couple got approval for their relationship from their parents and got engaged in February.

Since Aashritha Daggubati and Vinayak Reddy are not celebrities, Venkatesh held a low key engagement at his residence in Hyderabad to avoid the media glare. Both their families agreed for a destination wedding in Jaipur for the same reason. Their marriage is being held over this weekend and nothing much is known about the pre-wedding festivities.

Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya, who are cousins of Aashritha, were seen dancing at her pre-wedding festivities. Samantha Akkineni was also seen shaking legs with them. Their wedding is said to be a private affair and only close friends and family members have been invited. The Daggubatis have made sure that the photos, videos and other details are not leaked.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the wedding of Venkatesh's daughter Aashritha Daggubati in Jaipur. Veteran actress Bina Kak, who co-starred with Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and God Tussi Great Ho, could not control her excitement to receiving him at her residence in Jaipur. The actress took to Instagram to share the glimpses of the wedding festivities.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya also shared a photo on his Instagram page. This picture features him with his wife Samantha Akkineni at a star hotel in Jaipur. But he stayed away from talking about the royal wedding, as he captioned the still with, "#couplegoals❤". However, Samantha, who is even more active than her husband, remained tightlipped about her attendance at the marriage.

But Ram Charan's wife Upasana could not control herself from talking about it. She shared a photo of the wedding on her Instagram page and she captioned it with, "Congratulations @venkateshdaggubati Neeru aunty @aashritha13 & Vinayak. ❤️wishing u all the very best. @ranadaggubati & Mr C u guys r super Jaipur déjà vu #besties #ramcharan @abujanisandeepkhosla @taruntahiliani (sic)."