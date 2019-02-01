F2 - Fun and Frustration, which continued its dream into the third week, has collected over Rs 120 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 20 days and its distributors' share has surpassed the Rs 75 crore mark.

The Venkatesh and Varun Tej-starrer made a superb collection at the box office in two weeks. Trade pundits predicted that its collection would be slowed down by Mr Majnu in the third week. But F2 - Fun and Frustration was undeterred by the new release and once again kept the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters around the world.

F2 - Fun and Frustration collected more than Rs 17 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its third week and its per-screen average was better than that of Mr Majnu. With this, its 20-day total collection amounted to Rs 121 crore gross. The movie has become the highest grossing film for Venkatesh and Varun Tej.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, F2 – Fun and Frustration is a comedy film and Dil Raju bankrolled the film under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The producers are said to have invested Rs 30 crore in its production and promotion. The movie fetched Rs 34.50 crore for him through the sale of its theatrical rights.

F2 – Fun and Frustration has earned Rs 75+ crore for its global distributors in 20 days. The movie has made a recovery of 217.39 per cent and the film has become a big money spinner for them.

Here are the area-wise earnings and theatrical rights prices of F2 - Fun and Frustration. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are rupees and crore.