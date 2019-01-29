F2 - Fun and Frustration is undeterred by new release Mr Majnu at the US box office in its third weekend. The movie has inched closer to smash the lifetime collection record of Varun Tej's Fidaa.

Having opened to a superb response on January 11, F2 - Fun and Frustration kept the cash registers ringing at the US box office and collected $1,899,290 in 13 days. The trade experts predicted that its collection would be affected by new release Mr Majnu, which was premiered in the US on January 24.

F2 - Fun and Frustration has collected $150,553 at the US box office in its third weekend and its 16-day total collection stands at $2,050,076 in the country. The breakup of its third weekend collection is $35,736 on Friday, $73,253 on Saturday and $41,564 on Sunday. The movie has fared better than Mr Majnu, which has collected $200,424 (including its Thursday premieres collection) in the country.

According to reports, F2 - Fun and Frustration has collected a total of Rs 16.30 crore gross at the overseas box office in 16 days. The movie has earned approximately Rs 8 crore for its international distributors, who have invested Rs 4.25 crore on its rights. The movie has become a blockbuster by fetching them huge profit shares.

F2 - Fun and Frustration has also beaten the record of Nannaku Prematho at the US box office to become the 13th highest grossing Tollywood film in the country. It is set to beat the records of Aravinda Sametha, Fidaa and Agnyaathavaasi in the next few days to jump up to the 10th rank.

Here is the list of the 15 highest grossing Tollywood films at the US box office. This list is based on various reports and the numbers may not match with the figures released by distributors/producers. All the figures are in millions.