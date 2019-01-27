F2 – Fun and Frustration, which refuses to slow down anytime soon, has once again led the race at the US box office with its superb collection. It has beaten new release Mr Majnu and Rajinikanth's Petta.

F2 – Fun and Frustration fared well and collected $1,899,290 at the US box office in two weeks (13 days). People in the film industry felt that new release Mr Majnu would reduce its screen count in the country and it will also take a toll on its collection by becoming the first choice for the audience.

As predicted, the Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer lost some screens for Mr Majnu and witnessed a steep decline on its second its third Friday. But F2 – Fun and Frustration went on show 100 per cent growth on Saturday and collected $65,492 at the US box office on 15th day. Its total collection stands at $2,000,518.

F2 – Fun and Frustration is the second film to cross $2 million mark for Varun Tej and its performance has surprised everyone. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted, "2 Million Dollars landmark for #F2 in USA! A Saturday release along with 3 other biggies. Underdog of Sankranthi turns out to be the biggest winner! Congratulations! #Venkatesh @AnilRavipudi @IAmVarunTej @Mehreenpirzada @tamannaahspeaks."

The Akhil Akkineni starrer opened to average response in its premiere shows and could not show growth in its business on the following days. Mr Majnu has collected $45,510 at the US box office on Saturday and its total stands at $173,936. The film might be faring well in the Telugu states, but it has already proved to be dud at the US box office. The movie is likely to incur losses to its distributors in the country.

Rajinikanth's Sankranti release witnessed a steep decline in its third week, but its business is far better, when compared to NTR: Kathanayakudu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. As per early estimates, Petta has grossed $23,264 from 35 locations at the US box office on its third Saturday and its total stands at #2,516,306.

The Saturday figures of all three movies are based on early trends and they would go up when the final figures are released. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted, "South Indian films gross at 9 pm PST on Saturday (26 January) in USA: #F2: $65,492 (76 loc) #MrMajnu: $45,510 (122 loc) #Petta: $23,264 (35 loc) #F2 leads by good margin."