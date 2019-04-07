F2 - Fun and Frustration will reportedly have its remake in Hindi soon and Venkatesh has been roped in for it. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will be playing Varun Tej's role in the Bollywood version.

F2 – Fun and Frustration is a Telugu language romantic comedy film that revolves around the story of two young men who hope to control their wives after their marriages. But their chauvinistic attitude often lands them in hilarious situations. The movie, which was released on January 12, struck a chord with the filmgoers and become a blockbuster success at the worldwide box office.

The success of F2 – Fun and Frustration has created a huge demand for its remake rights in various languages. The latest we hear is that noted Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has acquired its Hindi rights and he is jointly bankrolling its Hindi version with Tollywood producer Dil Raju, who bankrolled its original version.

The makers made an official announcement about the Hindi version of F2 Fun and Frustration on March 29. Bollywood film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju [leading producer of #Telugu films] join hands for the official #Hindi remake of #Telugu hit #F2... #Hindi film will be directed by Anees Bazmee... #F2 stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada."

It is rumoured that Boney Kapoor has brought Bollywood director Anees Bazmee on board to helm the Hindi version of F2. Venkatesh is being considered for his role in its Bollywood version too. The producer is said to have planned to rope in Boney Kapoor's son Arjun Kapoor for the role played Varun Tej in the original.

Anees Bazmee, who is known for directing the remakes of several south Indian movies, is planning to make few changes in the script of F2 – Fun and Frustration to suit the taste of Hindi audience. The film is likely to be launched later this year.

F2 Fun and Frustration has been written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada played the female leads opposite Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the Telugu situational comedy movie, which has Devi Sri Prasad's music. It is not clear whether the makers will cast these actresses for its Hindi version too.