Shakuntala Devi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Bhuj: The pride of India and The Big Bull are four biopics, which are inspired by real events. They are set for an online realise soon and rule the OTT platforms.

Real-life stories as exciting as it might sound are equally hard to play as that's a difficult mould to set into and already has a benchmark set to it. Playing real life characters is fun as it allows an actor to re-shape himself into someone real and step into their shoes. The actor not forgetting the oomph that needs to be added to make a connect with the audiences and make them feel the raw emotions.

Some of the upcoming OTT films that are a must-watch based on real life stories are:

Shakuntala Devi: The movie is a biopic on the life of Shakuntala Devi, the miracle woman also holds a Guinness Book World Record for solving math equations in seconds. The movie brings to light the struggle of Shakuntala as a mathematician, a hero and a mother. It also shows the journey of her with her daughter Anupama.

The fact that she is not a perfect mother nor a perfect woman is very well highlighted in the movie and that sure is going to strike a chord with the audiences. Vidya Balan will be seen as Shakuntala and Sanya Malhotra will play her daughter. It'll be interesting to watch this duo and their chemistry on-screen as this film. The buzz around this is immense and everyone is waiting for this one!

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl: Inspired by the life of the first Indian woman Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War, the story of Gunjan Saxena highlights grit, determination and courage. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as Gunjan, portraying her life's ups and downs. It encourages other women to step out of their comfort zone and dream big. The movie brings to light her journey from Lucknow to flying high in the sky.

Bhuj: The pride of India: Set amidst the backdrop of 1971 Indo - Pak war, the movie is an untold story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and the brave 300 women of Bhuj who saved their home from being taken away during this war. These women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war. With a stellar star cast like Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha, Bhuj is one of the much awaited movies making its way to the digital platform.

The Big Bull: It is a rag to riches story. The first look was released a while ago and the film is based on real life stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life. This man sold dreams to India. It chronicles his financial transgressions over a period of 10 years from 1980 to 1990. The lead role is being essayed by Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit.

These upcoming movies will leave your jaw dropped and you will want to whip out your phone and start googling to find out what actually happened, even those intricate details that could not make it to the big screen.