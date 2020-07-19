Vidya Balan is all to leave the audience awestruck with her power-pack performance in Shakuntala Devi, which will release on Amazon Prime on July 31. The film is a biopic of the mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi, who earned the nickname of 'human computer' for her amazing skill with numbers.

The trailer of the movie was out recently and received overwhelming responses from movie lovers. Speaking about playing Shakuntala Devi in the biopic, Vidya said in a statement, "Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating. Her story is inspirational and makes you see how if we believe in ourselves, the world is our oyster. A direct release on Prime Video will bring Shakuntala Devi one step closer to audiences across the globe where they can watch the movie at their convenience."

Directed and co-written by Anu Menon, best known for helming 2015's Waiting and Four More Shots Please! season 1, Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra as Shankuntala's daughter Anupama Banerji, Jisshu Sengupta as Shakuntala's husband Paritosh Banerji and Amit Sadh as Anupama's husband Ajay.

As fans are eagerly waiting for the flick to hit their TV screens, let's take a look at the net worth of the cast of Shakuntala Devi:

Vidya Balan: Vidya, who made her Bollywood debut with Parineeta, recently completed 15 years in the film industry. While most of her earnings come from her acting career, Vidya also earns a sizeable amount from brand deals, sponsorships and guest appearances. According to a report in Republic World, the actress's total net worth is whopping $27 million approximately.

Amit Sadh: Amit started his acting career in 2002 with TV serial Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr. However, it was his terrific performance in the movie Kai Po Che that gained him immense popularity. Since then, he has been part of several TV, web series and Bollywood films. He is currently basking the success of his recently released web show Breathe 2 starring Abhishek Bachchan. As per the portal, the talented actor's net worth is estimated to be about Rs 7 crores.

Sanya Malhotra: Sanya made her debut with blockbuster movie Dangal and since then she has been part of many hit movies including Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho. The actress's net worth is said to be around Rs 5 crore, which is calculated based on her earnings from movies and assets.

Jisshu Sengupta: Jisshu, who has an acting career spanning 2 decades, is a popular name in the Bengali film industry. The talented actor has been part of several Bengali TV shows and Bollywood movies like Mardaani, Barfi among others. With such diverse work, Jisshu is believed to have a staggering net worth, the actual figures, however, remain unknown.