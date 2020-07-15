"Why should I be normal when I can be amazing?" This line sums up the true nature of Shakuntala Devi, who was known as a Human Computer. The trailer of the movie, which was released on Wednesday, 15 July, gives the summary of the content in the Hindi flick.

How is the Trailer?

The video covers Shakuntala Devi's life from her childhood to attaining mastery over her favourite subject. The trailer showcases numerous instances to prove her love for numbers and throws light at how a young girl from Bengaluru proved the computer could be wrong.

The movie touches upon her personal life and her marriage while indicating that she was torn between her ambition and personal life at some point of time.

The trailer is filled with quirky one-liners and humour. Overall, it gives an outline of the storyline and tells the audience what to expect from the movie, Shakuntala Devi.

The Anu Menon-directorial has Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, Jisshu Sengupta, and others in the cast. It has Sachin-Jigar's music, Keiko Nakahara's photography, and Antara Lahiri's editing.

The film is skipping the theatrical release and will have a digital premiere on 31 July.

Audience Response

The trailer has garnered positive response from the netizens. Check out their reviews below:

Mystic_Riverr: Ultimate Queen Shit right here. Vidya Balan in and As #ShakuntalaDevi Red heart The best part of the trailer is Vidya enjoying what she is doing. Absolutely effortless packet of energy and confidence!

k.gopinath: Vidya Balan acts in & as Shakuntala Devi movie. The #HumanComputer. In 1980, she multiplied two, 13 digit numbers and gave answer in 28 seconds. Her name placed in "Guinness Book of Records".

MURTUZA IQBAL: I feel I need to brush-up my maths before watching this film. Face with tears of joy

Pratyush Patra : Is it correct to say that with #ShakuntalaDevi, @vidya_balan has taken a calculated risk?

AK: #shakuntaladevi trailer is so good

Can't wait to watch it #VidyaBalan is looking so cute in that 'chotis' Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes

Manish Kumar: #VidyaBalan greatest actoress, inko dekna per aysa lagta hai ki yah hamara ghar ki bhabhi, premika,bahan, ya maa ke jayse hai hai sahi me aap Indian society ki aak family members lagti ho, madam apka next Film ka hum log wait karta hai

Rajeev: How amazing is #ShakuntalaDeviTrailer and mainly how amazing is Vidya Balan in it. How does she do it each time? Her chemistry with her maths and Sanya Malhotra looks amazing. Can't wait watch the magic this cast is created.