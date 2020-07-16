In less than 24 hours of its release, the trailer of highly-anticipated biopic Shakuntala Devi has received immense love and appreciation from viewers and fans. Vidya Balan is riveting and engaging in her role, as she emulates Guinness Book record holder Shakuntala Devi, otherwise popularly known as the 'human computer'.

The impressive fast-paced trailer makes it impossible to resist her charm, wit and humour. Here are 5 things you can look forward to in this fun-filled drama, as noticed in the trailer.

A complete Family Entertainer

The movie is meant for all – kids, millennials and the elderly. What better way to spend a lazy lockdown afternoon, than by throwing a streaming party with popcorn and snacks, as the entire family gathers in the living room to watch this humorous movie.

Math Tricks

You don't need to be a numerophile to instantly relate to the trailer. Shakuntala Devi's talent to solve complicated, multiple digit math equations will certainly leave you awe-struck from right to left and left to right.

Mother-Daughter bond

The trailer is a mixed bag of emotions, showcasing the roller coaster relationship between parent-child duo, played by Vidya Balan and rising-star Sanya Malhotra. The ups and downs in their bitter-sweet relationship are all too relatable and would immediately make you want to give your mother or daughter a tight hug.

Vidya and Jisshu's acting

The trailer throws light on the personal life of Shakuntala Devi as she struggles to juggle personal and professional, math and parenting. Vidya Balan stuns as she sinks into the skin of her character, while talented Bengali star Jisshu Sengupta who plays her on-screen husband, is a treat to watch.

Sneak peek into the unseen life of real Shakuntala Devi

Not many are aware of India's mathematic genius – Shakuntala Devi, and her prowess with numbers. Her talent earned her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records. Born to Kannada parents, Devi was a precocious child and demonstrated her arithmetic abilities at the University of Mysore without any formal education.

Shakuntala Devi is slated to release on July 31, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.