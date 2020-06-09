Even as the lockdown relaxations have begun and states around the country resume normality, there is still a big question mark on theatres and multiplexes' existence. Big films have been torn on whether to release digitally or via the traditional route.

Gunjan Saxena has been on the cards for a while but with the pandemic, it has been hard to tell how and when the film would release. Producer Karan Johar and Netflix have now announced that the film will be released via the OTT platform as a Netflix Original.

Gunjan Saxena will release exclusively on Netflix

Many questions have been asked about the format of Gunjan Saxena's release. Since it will one of the highly-anticipated biopics of 2020, the Coronavirus pandemic has turned all releases uncertain. The Janhvi Kapoor-starrer created a stir in showing the life of 'Kargil Girl' Gunjan Saxena, an airforce pilot and India's war hero.

When the pandemic struck, some movies decided to release digitally, however, this began a row between producers and exhibitors. Still, the situation demanded change. Even as producers have to take important decisions on the film's release, Gunjan Saxena's makers have announced its release of Netflix.

Backed by Bollywood's mega producer-director Karan Johar, the announcement came this morning as the director shared an Instagram post and Netflix announced the film as a Netflix Original on YouTube with a teaser voiced by Janhvi Kapoor.

Now all that's left to see is how the audiences and the exhibitors will react to the news.