Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak in 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actress recently celebrated her 23rd birthday on 6th of march. Janhvi got a lot of wishes from her fans and B-Town celebs.

However, the one which turned out to be quite adorable and grabbed everyone's eyeball was a video shared by director Sharan Sharma, wherein the actress was captured singing and enjoying 'Bholi Si Surat' song.

Janhvi Kapoor gives a unique twist to 'Bholi si surat'

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's director Sharan took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of Janhvi Kapoor goofing around at the airport, in order to wish the actress. She hummed the song 'Bholi Si Surat' from the film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' and showcased her goofy side to her fans.

Even, Anil Kapoor posted a picture with Janhvi on Instagram recently, in which the duo can be seen walking the ramp together at a fashion show.

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday recently

"Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor. You have come a long way and have miles to go but just know that we all are very proud of you. Have a fabulous day and year ahead. Lots of love (sic)," Anil wrote in his Insta story.

Many more videos were shared on social media wherein Janhvi was seen cutting her birthday cake and enjoying herself. Her fans flooded the comments section with wishes for the actress. Some fans wished her a prosperous life ahead, while others wished Janhvi good luck for her upcoming projects.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be soon in a film titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is all set to release in April 2020 featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi. Besides this, the actor is also working alongside actor Rajkummar Rao in a film titled Roohi Afzana.