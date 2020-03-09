As we know Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two fresh faces of Bollywood. While the two are actually close friends in real life, the comparison is unavoidable. From box-office opening figures to social media domination, we tried to find who is acing their debut game in 2018.

While Sara's debut vehicle Kedarnath managed to have a pretty great opening with 7.25 crores, Janhvi's debut Dhadak earned a whopping 8.5 crores at the box-office on its opening day.

Both the actresses had a successful bow in the film industry as their film did equally good on the box-office and since then both Sara and Janhvi have managed to impress their fans. And after their debut, both are known for blockbuster hits and quite good endorsements.

Being star kids, the producers rely on the stars appeal and make a budget for their respective movies. While Kedarnath has been made on a budget of Rs 35 crores, Dhadak has been on the other hand made on a budget of Rs 41 crores which are both pretty decent for any new star, also both the movies did quite good on the Box-office.

As per the Instagram popularity is concerned, being the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and step-daughter of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara has double the followers than Janhvi as Sara has 19.5 million followers and on the other hand, Janhvi has 8.1 million followers.

Net worth of both the stars

Now Talking about the net worth of both the stars, Sara as per the estimation in 2020 has a net worth of 2 million dollars whereas, Janhvi Kapoor has a net worth of $60,000.

While Sara, on one hand, Sara has brand endorsements with global entities like Puma, Veet, Garnier, and Vivo. Janhvi meanwhile is the face of brands such as Nyka, Reliance Trends, and Benton Perfumes.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for the sequel of Coolie no.1 alongside Varun Dhawan, as well as Atrangi Re, featuring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Janhvi though has a lot of projects in her kitty, with films such as Gunjan Saxena Biopic, Roohi Afzana, Takht, and Dostana 2.