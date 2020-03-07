Janhvi Kapoor has turned 23, and on her special day, the actress kept it simple. The actress rang in the birthday with her family, keeping it simple.

Celebrities also wished Janhvi with heartfelt celebrations, the pictures are sure to warm your heart. The actress kept it low key, mentioning that she did miss her mother, Sridevi on her birthday.

Janhvi rings in 23 with low key celebrations

After celebrating her birthday with her family, Janhvi had a cake-cutting ceremony before the paparazzi earlier today. Luckily for her, her schedule for Roohi Afzana was cancelled for the day, giving her the day off. She cut three cakes before the paps and even received a gift from them, a box of chocolates.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress revealed that her mother used to make her feel pampered on her birthday, "They would decorate my room with balloons and make everything feel special, be it the conversations on the couch or the cake-cutting. Mom would make me feel pampered. Dad does it every day even now." She also said that material gifts mattered less to her than time spent with her loved ones.

Wishes pour in for Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday

Anshula Kapoor had earlier shared a glimpse of the celebrations on her Instagram story

Alia Bhatt also shared some love for the actress on her special day.

Her cousin Sonam Kapoor wished Janhvi Kapoor too:

Anil Kapoor also shared a heartfelt message for his niece:

And, Kartik Aaryan added a touch of current affairs to his wish for the star:

Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena and Karan Johar's Takht.