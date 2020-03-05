The siblings of the Pataudi khandaan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, are one of the most adorable siblings in B-Town. People have always been obsessed with them wanting to know more about their activities and whereabouts. But the two, especially Sara was called out by people for posting pictures in bikini alongside her younger brother.

Ibrahim turned 19 on March 5 and Sara, who shares a close bond with him, posted a few pictures from them while wishing him a happy birthday. The pictures were clicked on their previous holiday wherein both Sara and Ibrahim were seen chilling by the pool. While Sara Ali Khan donned a skimpy bikini, Ibrahim was seen posing in funky printed shorts.

But the sight of Sara wearing a bikini in front of her younger brother didn't go down well with online users. They started shaming her for flaunting her body and wearing minimal clothes.

"Bhai ke saath aisa pose?" an online user commented while another one wrote, "Bhai ke samne Behan Bina kapron ke khari." Shaming Sara based on her religion, one user wrote, "How U Can Wear This Type Of Dress In Front Of Your Brother As Per U Are Muslim. Shame On You" while others said, "You could have post a better pic of your brother, instead of flaunting your bikini."

However, there were many people who came in Sara's defence and slammed those who talked ill about her character and upbringing.

The pictures were from Sara and Ibrahim's vacation in Maldives where they ringed the New Year's Eve. Sara had posted a series of postcard-worthy pictures on Instagram. In the images, Sara was seen chilling in the blue waters with Ibrahim.

Take a look.