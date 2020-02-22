The more expectations and hype there was around the film, the harder Love Aaj Kal has fallen at the box-office. While Kartik Aaryan has given a two flops earlier, but Sara is absolutely heartbroken with the failure of Love Aaj Kal, that too after the grand success of Simmba and critical acclaim received by Kedarnath.

Scenes made no sense?

An Asian Age report suggests that both Sara and Kartik had immersed themselves into the project, without questioning the director. "Both Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan surrendered themselves completely to their director's vision. It was, 'Imtiaz Sir this' and 'Imtiaz Sir that'. They blindly followed Imtiaz's instruction even when the scenes made no sense to them. Both Kartik and Sara were told they were doing something they had never done before and to simply trust their director," it states.

Kartik submits to the director

"I went with the director's gut for Love Aaj Kal. I would never ask for a script from Imtiaz Ali. I knew his world will be magical and I trusted his vision. It's always about the script and the story. It is the script that is a deciding factor for a film that I want to do," Kartik Aaryan had said before the release of the film.

Sara trolled for overacting

A particular scene from the film, where she could be seen telling Kartik, 'tum mujhe tang karne lage ho' had paved way for various memes and trolling. In an interaction with Anupama Chopra, Sara opened up about the same and expressed her concern about the same.

She said, "I don't mind being trolled for being fat. I don't mind if you troll me for wearing a cap. But I am here to act. That is my job. That is my profession. That is serious. So, when I am trolled for that, suddenly, with all the confidence still intact, it is harder for me to sit there and say ignore the trolls. For the first time, it actually kind of hurts. It hit me."

"We were not allowed to see the monitor. So, I had no idea what it was looking like. I've spoken to Imtiaz sir about this and what's also happened is the fact that I don't look good in that. When it comes to trolling for overacting, I'll be honest with you... not only was I acutely aware of what my character had to feel, but Imtiaz sir [also] made me feel exactly what Zoe had to feel at that point of time," she further added.

She also said that this has come as learning for her and added, "It is not a pretty shot. It is the archetype of the heroine ki rote waqt, marte waqt, khaate waqt... kuch bhi karo, aapko achha lagna chahiye."