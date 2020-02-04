Sonam Kapoor who is known to speak her mind has always been outspoken in her approach and has never shied away from putting forth her views. The Neerja actress took to her Twitter handle to post about the firing incident that took place near Jamia.

She mentioned in her tweet of never imagining something like that to happen in the country, however, it got into a controversy. One of the journalists shared a picture of her father-actor Anil Kapoor with underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim and questioned about his link with him. This got the actress fuming and she slammed him on the micro-blogging site.

Sonam's tweet on Jamia's incident

Her tweet on Jamia's incident read, "This is something that I never imagined would happen in India. Stop this divisive dangerous politics. It fuels HATE. If you believe yourself to be a Hindu then understand that the religion is about Karma and dharma and this is not either of those." Replying to which this, the said journalist, wrote, "@sonamakapoor जी आप बहुत प्रखरता से अपनी आवाज़ उठाती हैं। कृपया देश को बताएंगी कि आतंकी दाऊद के साथ आपके पिता की तस्वीर का संबंध उनके कर्म से है या उनके धर्म से ?"

This is something that I never imagined would happen in India. Stop this divisive dangerous politics. It fuels HATE. If you believe yourself to be a Hindu then understand that the religion is about Karma and dharma and this is not either of those. https://t.co/nAZcUX6p7o — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 1, 2020

Sonam went ahead and insisted on revealing details about the picture if the journalist knew. Not only this she went on to say that her father has gone to watch a cricket match along with actor Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor who are also seen in the box. Also, she asked this journalist to stop pointing fingers as they too point at you in return.

He went to a cricket match with raj kapoor and krishna Kapoor. And was in a box to see it. I think you need to stop pointing fingers and there are three that point back at you . I hope lord Ram can forgive you for being evil and spreading violence. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2020

