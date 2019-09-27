Shahrukh Khan's late-night selfies are quite popular among fans and there are even more reasons to be excited as the King of Bollywood has upgraded his smartphone. Bollywood's King Khan treated millions of his fans on Facebook and Instagram to another midnight selfie, where he expressed his joy over his new smartphone.

Shahrukh Khan took a selfie to show off his new smartphone, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is going on sale in India on Friday. The renowned superstar took the selfie from his iPhone X, from which he is upgrading to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the top-tier variant of Apple's 2019 flagship lineup.

SRK's love for Apple products hasn't been a secret. He has been vocal about his praise for certain Apple products, but now all the attention is towards the iPhone 11 Pro Max. In the post caption, Shahrukh expressed his excitement over "3 camera set up" just before asking "what's next?"

If you haven't checked out SRK's latest selfie, we've embedded the post below.

Apple's new iPhones, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, are going on sale in India on Friday after a successful pre-booking The most affordable iPhone of the newest tribe starts at Rs 64,900 and going all the way up to Rs 1,14,900 for the 512GB version of iPhone 11 Pro Max. It's hard to guess which variant SRK is showing off in his selfie, but even the lowest storage variant of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,09,900.

In case you're wondering how King Khan got hands on the new iPhone before the official sale begins, it is possible that Apple sent its fanboy an early present. There's no official confirmation from Apple, but Shahrukh does thank Apple in his post for the new iPhone.

The last time Shahrukh was excited about an Apple product was when he used the AirPods 2 and the Raees actor couldn't help but express his gratitude to Apple for the "amazing" earphones. It is surprising that SRK shot his latest selfie from an iPhone X and not the iPhone XS Max, considering he'd shared a photo of himself shot using the phone's Portrait Lighting. Looks like SRK couldn't let go of iPhone X.

Whether or not Apple sent SRK the new iPhone, he'd thanked Apple for sending him an iPad Pro, Watch and an iPhone in 2015. Apple and Shahrukh do share a strong bond, but that never turned into a business partnership despite reports suggesting he was going to be the Indian ambassador for Apple.

Long after dust settled on those rumours, Shahrukh had invited Apple CEO Tim Cook to his Mannat home for dinner. We bet they both laughed off on the 2016 rumours (or did they not?)

Now, getting back to SRK's excitement over the iPhone 11 Pro Max's camera, he has every reason to be. This is the first time Apple has offered a triple camera setup in an iPhone. The camera was the biggest highlight of the new iPhones and Apple didn't leave any stone unturned to make it a part of its event.

iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 12MP wide-angle primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture and OIS and a 12-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view. The cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps, feature Smart HDR, a dedicated Night Mode and improved Portrait Mode. The front 12MP camera is improved as well, with support for 4K and slow-mo videos. Do you wish to see Badshah King's slofie anytime soon? We sure can't wait.