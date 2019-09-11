Apple finally put all the rumours about iPhone 11 series to bed by launching the 2019 iPhone-lineup at an event in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were officially confirmed by Apple, revealing the complete list of features and prices.

While Apple announced the US pricing and availability at the event, people have been left wondering about the pricing and availability of the iPhone 11-series in India. Luckily, we've all the information you might need.

2019 iPhones pricing in India

iPhone 11, which is the most affordable iPhone of the 2019-trio, comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It will launch in India on September 20 with a starting price of Rs 64,900. Apple will launch the iPhone XR-successor in six colours, Purple, White, Green, Yellow, Black, and Red.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will also be launched in India on September 20 starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively. There will be three storage variants, 64GB, 256GB and 512GB, and four colours, Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver and Gold.

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, dual rear cameras, the latest A13 Bionic chip and more. The camera configuration for the rear setup includes a 12MP wide-angle primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture and OIS and a 12-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view. The cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps, feature Smart HDR, improved Night Mode and Portrait Mode. The front 12MP camera is improved as well, with support for 4K and slow-mo videos.

iPhone 11 is powered by iOS 13, Face ID with greater angle support, dual SIM with eSIM, Dolby Atmos audio, rated IP68, and the powerful A13 Bionic chipset. The battery is expected to last an hour longer than the iPhone XR.

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Things get interesting with the Pro models. This is the first time Apple has used the "Pro" moniker for iPhones and it looks totally justified. The cameras are top-notch, the chipset is powerful, and the design looks tempting.

iPhone 11 Pro, like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max, is powered by A13 Bionic chip, which Apple claims is the fastest CPU and GPU chipset in a smartphone. Apple even showed a comparison chart to show that A13 Bionic chip performs better than Samsung, Huawei and Google flagships.

The cameras stole the limelight for the Pro models. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature triple rear cameras with a 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture. The biggest different between the regular Pro and Max is the size of the display. The iPhone 11 Pro gets a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display while the bigger variant gets a 6.5-inch display. The matte glass finish on the back of the iPhone 11 Pro models looks stunning and finally addresses the visible fingerprint smudges problem.

Coming back to the cameras, both the Pro models are great for videos. They can shoot in 4K with extended dynamic range and cinematic video stabilization. There are features like Audio Zoom, Night mode, Smart HDR to click detailed images using machine learning and more. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are getting Deep Fusion feature via software update. The new feature takes advantage of the Neural Engine of A13 Bionic and uses advanced machine learning to do pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, optimizing for texture, details and noise in every part of the photo.

The rest of the features are same as the iPhone 11, except for the battery, which lasts much longer. According to Apple, the iPhone 11 Pro lasts four hours longer than iPhone XS and the iPhone 11 Pro Max lasts five hours longer than its predecessor. Both phones are IP68 certified and give a stunning look overall.