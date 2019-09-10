Live

The wait for this year's biggest tech event is finally over. In a few hours, Apple will have everyone's attention as it will unveil 2019's product portfolio, including the much-anticipated iPhone 11 series, all-new Apple Watch 5 models, iOS 13 and more. The event will be filled with excitement and we are going to bring you live updates from Apple's Special Event 2019.

Apple's Special Event is going to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park. Everyone can be a part of this year's annual event as it is going to be streamed on YouTube as well as Apple's own website. If you'd rather just read through the important events unfolding at the launch, stay tuned for all the updates right here.

Apple Special Event 2019 commences at 10 a.m. PDT, which means it will be live-streamed in India at 10:30 p.m. As per the tradition, Apple CEO Tim Cook will begin the keynote and we cannot wait to see what is this year's "One more thing" announcement.

Note: All the latest updates will appear at the top.

Live Updates