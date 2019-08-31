Apple's big day has been confirmed and the world cannot wait to see what the iPhone-maker has in store for this year's lineup. Apple Special Event invites are out, confirming the official launch date of the iPhone 11 series in the U.S. on September 10, which will be marked as an important date across the globe.

As the anticipation for the iPhone 11 series, which includes iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, grows, rumours have been picking up pace in the final few days before the grand unveiling. While there has been a lot on the new features and specs of the new iPhone lineup, the pricing has subconsciously taken priority over other aspects of the iPhone 11. That part of the mystery seems to have been resolved, but there's no guarantee it is accurate unless Apple says so.

Even then, the Chinese publication MyDrivers' report revealing the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max prices takes precedence over other rumours for now. According to the report, the iPhone 11 will be the most affordable variant of the trio, starting at $749 (approx. Rs 53,700). This model will take iPhone XR's place in Apple's portfolio.

Moving up the price ladder, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost $999 (around Rs 71,000) and $1,099 (roughly Rs 78,800, respectively. Naturally, Apple will launch multiple variants in each of its new iPhone and the leaked prices are for the base models. iPhones with higher storage will cost higher.

To recall, the leaked prices for the iPhone 11 series is the same as last year's iPhone XS series. The iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were launched at $749, $999 and $1,099, respectively. While some might have expected a bump in the price from last year's model, this could be seen as a way to make sure Apple doesn't lose out on sales.

Of course, these are the leaked prices of the new iPhones and Apple could have completely different pricing in mind. This will only be revealed at the launch event taking place in a few days.

Considering the leaked pricing of the new iPhones is accurate, Apple will be able to justify the price tag well. Rumours have it that the iPhone 11 will come with a 6.1-inch LCD display, dual 12MP cameras on the back, a 12MP selfie snapper, A13 chipset, and a 3,110mAh battery.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will largely be the same, except for the screen sizes and battery capacity. The iPhone 11 Pro will have a 5.8-inch OLED display, triple rear cameras with 12MP sensors, a 12MP selfie snapper and a 3,190mAh battery. The "Max" variant will have a bigger 6.5-inch OLED display with a 3,500mAh battery.

All three iPhones are likely to get an identical design, with a square camera module at the back and the same notch that was seen in the iPhone XS series. The advanced Face Unlock will be intact and the iPhones could likely lose 3D Touch support. It is also rumoured that the "Pro" models will get Apple Pencil support.