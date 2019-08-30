Apple has come forward with a launch date to unwrap this year's iPhones which have been longstanding amidst viral rumours, leaks, and speculations. Apple sent out invitations for the event on September 10 at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California.

The invitation enclosed a newly designed Apple logo with a tagline that cited, "By innovation only." Though the Cupertino-based company did not reveal much about the upcoming devices, the company will bring a set of iPhone models as a successor to iPhone XS, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR.

Though the company did not reveal much about their plans but the change in the logo depicts that the company will be massively changing the structure of their iDevices. Apple has been revamping its devices successively with every launch to meet the requirements of the people and also grant better standards of technology to its users.

With a lot of expectations from the forthcoming iPhones, dubbed under iPhone XI series, let's queue up some most likable and trustworthy leaks and rumours that can possibly be found in the devices ahead of the launch event.

Apple Pencil:

Online retailer, Mobile Fun had started selling iPhone 11 cases by Olixar which came with an apple pencil slot. This prediction about a smaller Apple pencil could be a bluff but considering the reputation of Mobile Fun in successfully tipping many controversial changes in smartphones, we can expect the forthcoming iPhones to have the pencil intact.

Pro Models:

CoinX, a major smartphone tipster, has tipped that the next iPhone line up will be iPhone Pro. Though the name sounds cliché with the mid-range devices naming their successor models with a 'Pro' suffix, the tip has to be considered because of the tipster's accuracy in predicting the Apple launches.

3D touch will be dropped:

There have been several rumours denying the availability of 3D Touch in the iPhones of 2019. Famous journals and analysts like The Wall Street Journal and Barclays have confirmed the rumour to be true.

Triple-Camera setup:

The beginning of 2019 came with rumours on the upcoming iPhone with triple cameras. Though there were no confirmation or major leaks about that in the initial days, the expectation got stronger after the famous tipster, Steve Hemmerstoffer came with a complete schematic of the rear case giving reasons to expect the 2019 iPhones with a triple camera.

18W-USB Type-C adapter

There were rumours that the iPhone maker will be abandoning its 5W USB power adapter and accept the 18W USB Type-C power adapter. Leaked by Mac Otakara, the tipster states that the information is verified by the Chinese suppliers and quoted that all the three iPhone models will host the 18W charger out of the box.

Two-way wireless charging

Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most accurate analysts for Apple products, released some reports on the upcoming devices. He claimed that the 2019 iPhones will come with two-way wireless charging. He added that to provide the facility, Apple will be pushing the new iPhones with bigger batteries.